LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

YOUR OPINION LETTER: A harbinger of things to come

Jan 21, 2023

DEAR EDITOR:

Life is full of many twist and turns;
Some things are given, some things are earned.
Life has so many ups and downs;
Some days we smile, other days we frown.

One day you are on top of the world;
Other times life seems to take a swirl.
But all we can do is go with the flow;
When it comes to life, we just don't know.

Maybe this tragedy with Damar Hamlin can be turned into a plus;
A harbinger that will benefit all of us.
Can't imagine his terrible plight;
Fighting for his life day and night.

With the medical staff leading the way, and people taking time to pray;
And with God being in total command, watching over him with his Unchanging Hands.

Wouldn't it be nice if his tragedy would lead to "Peace and Harmony, Love, Joy, Happiness and Tranquility";
A harbinger of positive things to be, starting out with this New Year 2023.

Damar, take it easy and get plenty of rest;
Think positively and avoid all stress.
Take it slow and let your body completely heal;
Before you know it you will be back on the football field.

Wallace A. Farmer
Rome