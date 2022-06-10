LETTERS TO THE EDITOR|YOUR OPINION LETTER: A Father's Day poem Jun 10, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DEAR EDITOR:The backbone of the family is the mother, but don’t forget the contributions of the father. Sometimes he seems to take a back seat, but he is special because he provides food to eat.A good father is loving and kind. In some cases, they are hard to find. When it comes to problems, he will listen to you. For his family, there’s nothing he wouldn’t do.A good father will cheer you up when you are sad, and calm you down when you are mad. Fathers are special and so many ways; sometimes he may work both night and days.A good father will correct you when you are wrong, while teaching you to be brave and strong. When he comes to his family, he will do his part, loving and protecting them with all his heart.A good father will teach you how to pray, while teaching you to do things the right way. He will teach you how to hunt and fish, and play with dolls and sip tea if you wish.Fathers don’t even get a Father’s Day card from school, because school is out, as a rule. But fathers don’t mind as long as he can hear you say: To a wonderful dad, Happy Father’s Day.Wallace A. FarmerRome Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription View the e-Edition Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists