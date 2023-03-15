DEAR EDITOR:
Crossing an ocean at high altitudes, jetliners require two engines. Fuel consumption is optimal and most of the bad weather lies beneath the flight path. The plane performs like a “well-oiled machine,” smoothly functioning in its sweet spot, and all is well. Many people, from all walks of life have had to flawlessly perform various jobs for this flight to successfully attain the altitude it has achieved.
However, lurking outside the thin aluminum tube, the environment is harsh; it’s freezing cold and there is little oxygen. There is an illusion that you’re not traveling 10 miles per minute and that the pretty blue sky is a non-threatening place, but your perception is definitely not the reality.
Much like this routine ocean crossing, when America has both engines operating, it excels and flies high, but lurking just within reach are many threats that lull the “passengers” into a sense of comfort, when in reality there are many pitfalls that exist, often much closer than one understands.
And then it happens. Often without notice and at the height of complacency, one of the engines stops working. Immediate actions are required to continue the flight safely; it’s what pilots call the drift-down maneuver.
If it is not performed in a timely manner, very bad things will start to happen rapidly. Flight at high altitude can no longer be achieved and the plane must descend into a much more harsh environment to safely remedy the situation.
From what I can tell, somewhere during the last 5 to 10 years, America lost an engine. Social media, mainstream media, and politics destroyed one of our engines and a drift-down is absolutely necessary. If we ever want to climb again to that sweet spot we are capable of, it is necessary to perform some basic maintenance, and that starts with us, at an individual level.
There are forces in our current society that have put us in a downward trajectory that we need to understand. Social media has pushed us into ever tightening echo chambers with ringleaders that often seek incitement, rather than enlightenment. Corporations constantly bombard our senses with products that make false promises and very often decrease our self-esteem. Media outlets focus on clickbait, with expertly selected stories that seem designed to further the negativity amongst us. And most of all, our politics and politicians have reached an all time low. It is not good.
One of the scariest indicators of this is the suicide rate for teens, especially girls. As adults, as individuals, we must do better. As a community, we must collectively and actively choose a different path than what these very powerful forces are seeking to achieve.
Let me offer this drift-down strategy for all of us, so that one day we can again fly high with both engines operating.
1) Be grateful. Every single day you wake up and the water runs and the lights turn on, take a moment to be grateful. Be overwhelmed with gratitude that food is available and you have clothes on your back. I’ve fought in combat and seen the horrors many countries around the world find themselves in almost constantly. Between Amazon shopping and worrying about your brand on social media, I hope you pause to gain some perspective. Think about the sheer terror of over 45,000 people dying in Turkey and Syria, along with the Russian invasion that is destroying people’s lives. Be grateful.
2) Converse. Stop allowing a politician or a political party to control your personal life. Instead of raising your blue or red flag, do that Southern thing and have a truly personal conversation with someone different than you. In this endeavor stay away from the toxic talking points that have spread like a cancer among us. The people who formulate these ideas do not care about your personal wellbeing. They are designed to separate us, to bring out the worst in us — do not allow it. People in power like to stay in power and will do anything to divide us up; it ain’t healthy. Be kind, be humble, and just listen to someone not like you and I guarantee you it will, at the very least, help you to empathize with your fellow citizens. It is our duty to the next generation to conduct ourselves in a manner that will teach them how lucky we are to live here. Their depression, their bad behavior, and sometimes their demise is on us. We have to show our children, through our actions and behavior, how to function in this beautiful diverse country with varying points of view.
3) Look in the mirror. It’s hard to fix the world when you’re unwilling to put in the work on yourself. Before you try to take on the complexities of our social systems and government, make sure you are an embodiment of the values you seek to instill on others. It’s extremely hard to fix the problems we face as a nation, but it is much more achievable to work on yourself.
So there we are, just like the plane, not quite where we want to be, but we’re stabilized. And also just like the plane, once we’re stabilized, we can start to work on figuring out how to get back up to that place on high where we function optimally.
Mark Dasher
Rome