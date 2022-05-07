DEAR EDITOR:

Hello Mother, how do you do; It’s sure a pleasure to meet you. Although we finally just met, loving you now, although I can’t see you yet.

Nine months as I was inside of you, you carried me as my body grew. As I developed, you did everything right, nurturing me both day and night.

I look forward to a great relationship with you. For me, I know there’s nothing that you wouldn’t do. You will feed and care for me, and change me when I poop and pee.

I look forward to you teaching me to read, write and talk, and helping me as I learn to walk. Can’t wait to count and learn my ABCs while you teach me to pray on my knees.

I look forward to you taking me to school and showing me how to swim in a pool; and taking me to different sporting and school events while listening to me when I have to vent.

I look forward to you watching me graduate while helping me make my life great. I also look forward to you see me grown, as I prepare to be on my own.

I know you can’t wait until my wedding day, when I can’t wait to hear you say, “Hope your marriage will be full of love and joy,” while waiting for your first Grand — a healthy girl or boy.

So Mother, I said all this to say — I can only say it one way: Always praise God and always pray and most importantly, HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY.

Wallace A. Farmer

Rome

