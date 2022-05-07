LETTERS TO THE EDITOR|YOUR OPINION LETTER: A baby's wish on Mother's Day May 7, 2022 24 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DEAR EDITOR:Hello Mother, how do you do; It’s sure a pleasure to meet you. Although we finally just met, loving you now, although I can’t see you yet.Nine months as I was inside of you, you carried me as my body grew. As I developed, you did everything right, nurturing me both day and night.I look forward to a great relationship with you. For me, I know there’s nothing that you wouldn’t do. You will feed and care for me, and change me when I poop and pee.I look forward to you teaching me to read, write and talk, and helping me as I learn to walk. Can’t wait to count and learn my ABCs while you teach me to pray on my knees.I look forward to you taking me to school and showing me how to swim in a pool; and taking me to different sporting and school events while listening to me when I have to vent.I look forward to you watching me graduate while helping me make my life great. I also look forward to you see me grown, as I prepare to be on my own.I know you can’t wait until my wedding day, when I can’t wait to hear you say, “Hope your marriage will be full of love and joy,” while waiting for your first Grand — a healthy girl or boy.So Mother, I said all this to say — I can only say it one way: Always praise God and always pray and most importantly, HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY.Wallace A. FarmerRome Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists