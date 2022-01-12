LETTERS TO THE EDITOR|YOUR OPINION Let's set a better example Jan 12, 2022 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DEAR EDITOR:I have to disagree with former Senator David Perdue’s assessment that the banning of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from Twitter is an example of “conservative censorship.”Twitter is a private company with clear user agreements and an explanation of consequences if the user agreements are violated.As an educator, I am used to seeing children who want to blame others instead of accepting consequences for their own choices. As adults, let’s set a better example.Sam SimonRome Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists