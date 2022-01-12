DEAR EDITOR:

I have to disagree with former Senator David Perdue’s assessment that the banning of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from Twitter is an example of “conservative censorship.”

Twitter is a private company with clear user agreements and an explanation of consequences if the user agreements are violated.

As an educator, I am used to seeing children who want to blame others instead of accepting consequences for their own choices. As adults, let’s set a better example.

Sam Simon

Rome

