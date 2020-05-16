DEAR EDITOR:
First, controls need to be used to slow/stop the spread of COVID-19. Also, palliative and preventive medicines are needed. The question I propose is how much restriction on freedom is necessary and who makes that determination.
President Trump and many governors are looking for ways to reduce the restrictions on businesses and individuals. Medical professionals appear to be wanting more restrictions and extension of those already in place. Who represents the people of this country? Who do we want to apply restrictions on our freedom? I submit that it is, or should be, those elected officials who govern us. They have a much broader perspective (and responsibility) than the heads of medical bureaucracies.
Ira John Espy
Rome