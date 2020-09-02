DEAR EDITOR:
I read with interest the article concerning the use of hunting cameras to nab litterbugs. What really caught my eye was that the idea came from Sheriff Tim Burkhalter at the Rome-Floyd County Litter and Blight Task Force meeting a few months back. I submitted a letter to the editor a while ago suggesting the exact same idea.
The sheriff further suggested that these cameras be placed in areas where people have regularly illegally dumped. Again, this was my suggestion, although to be rotated throughout the city/county in troubled spots.
Now, here’s where the sheriff and I differ. The sheriff: When someone is caught and are identified, they’re given 24 hours to go clean it up or get a ticket. Me: Not only should the litterer be required to clean up their junk but they should also be fined to the fullest extent of the littering laws. If they’re caught littering once, they’ve done it in the past — and a $1,000 fine speaks louder than a tap on the wrist.
The sheriff further stated that because of the success of the cameras, the task force is looking to the City and County to fund more cameras. Why?
If the fines were levied as I stated above (and in my letter), no taxpayer dollars would be needed as the littering fines would be sufficient to purchase all the cameras needed. And from looking at the litter along our roads, Lord knows we need them.
I do hope my letter was the forefather of this decision. It would be nice to believe a “Joe-the-Plumber” citizen’s suggestion was adopted.
H.J. Clay
Armuchee