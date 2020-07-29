DEAR EDITOR:
Higher education in the U.S. has already surrendered to the radical left and we are currently seeing political leaders in some blue states doing the same to our K-12 youth. Does anyone believe a nation can remain competitive in the world with undereducated citizens? I don’t.
Fortunately, I believe both levels of education in the Rome area have not yet succumbed to this, but our nation is in peril.
John Ellis’ recent book, “The Breakdown of Higher Education” is chock-full of facts on this subject, together with a fascinating expose on how it happened and a possible solution. Ellis is an emeritus professor from the University of California. Only a retired professor or non academician could write so bluntly and cogently about the dereliction of responsibility in academia, from department heads to trustees. Most campuses are dominated by the radical left, and respectful discussion of opposing views is gone. So is meaningful, traditional education. Indoctrination has replaced it.
Last month the University System of Georgia issued a release saying that remote learning has been very successful based on the fact that the average grade-point-average systemwide for the spring semester was 3.76 (out of 4.00) versus 3.63 last year. Granting As to more students is easy. Far different would be an evaluation of performance on an independently given test of knowledge gained. ...
The situation in the K-12 schools is not as serious as this, but we are currently witnessing a willingness in many blue states to sacrifice our children’s education to the excuse of COVID-19 health risk. Whether some officials are making decisions based on political ideology cannot be determined, but it is so speculated by some. Whatever the reason, children’s education seems to be sacrificed by some for many reasons, one of which is opposition by teacher unions to charter schools.
Ellis suggests that if the consumers of the inferior product of our higher education system refuse to support it financially, and support only the few that are producing an acceptable product, financial viability might force improvement. I believe that K-12 improvement can only come from demand from informed taxpayers and voters. This demand must start from those who recognize the problem.
William Steinhauer
Kingston