DEAR EDITOR:
I read the letter “These are the good old days” in The Aug. 17 Rome News-Tribune and wanted to add to it.
It’s remarkable that scientists have been able to develop vaccines to rid the world of so many fatal diseases. Fortunately for me, my mother was concerned enough, and loved me enough, to make sure that I got each one of them.
Back then the smallpox vaccine was a requirement to start school. The school nurse checked for the scar on a first grade student’s arm.
With all of the advanced technology we have available, it is a shame they have never been able to develop a vaccine for Stupid. Oh well, I guess those who need that shot are probably the same ones refusing to get the COVID-19 shot.
Jim Ford
Rome