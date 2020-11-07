DEAR EDITOR:
I read Rev. John Page’s letter concerning the potential closing of Cave Spring Elementary School. He brought up some exceedingly good points — that it’s a STEM school; it is now, and always has been, the heart of the community; and to close it is to do a disservice not only to the students but to the town itself.
I was appalled by the superintendent’s failure to even take part in a conversation with stakeholders, saying only patently absurd things like he can make the hard decisions and it’s not his job to save a town.
First, anyone in power can make the “hard” decisions but real leaders do so only after much research from a variety of sources and discussion with people, especially with those most directly impacted by said “hard” decision. I think there can be no doubt that the man missed out on what real leadership looks and acts like.
Secondly, his statement saying it’s not his job to save a town/community is such a pitiful defense. Where exactly does he think the students who attend CSES come from? They come from Cave Spring of course, and to dismiss the town is to dismiss the students themselves as not his job.
I thought the well-being of all Floyd County students is his job, and now he wants to take young students from what is a comfortable, safe environment and send them on long, long bus trips in the morning and afternoon — which will, incidentally, effectively eliminate their opportunities to become a part of their new schools by participating in school activities that are scheduled for after-school hours.
I grew up in Cave Spring and my friends in other places have often expressed envy at the joys of that little town. I was fortunate enough to play on the girls’ basketball team during high school and will never forget how the town always turned out to support us, regardless of whether or not they had a child involved.
Several years ago, when my children were young, I went home and played in an alumni game. The gym was packed and, after the game, I asked my 8-year-old son what he thought. With his face literally shining, he said, “I hope when I get big, I can play in front of a crowd of people like this.” If my 8-year-old son got it about community, I don’t understand how a grown man, supposedly with students’ best interests at heart, just doesn’t.
Lucy Bryant Kole
Arnoldsville