DEAR EDITOR:
You are probably aware that JTG Holdings, an out-of-town developer, is on the verge of ripping out 264 acres of forest off Chulio Road so they can plunk down 1,018 houses in a subdivision to be called “Pleasant Valley Preserve.”
Nearby residents shared their objections to this project with the Rome Floyd Planning Commission on Oct. 5. We cited inadequate local roads, public schools, and sewage facilities. None of us talked about the irreparable damage to the peaceful woods there now, but it is something all of us dread the most. I also think it is something all of us should think about.
If you don’t live near the area slated for demolition like I do, you may not see why you should care about it, but I’d like you to look at JTG’s website, JTGholdings.com. There you will see photos of bulldozed land where the company is “mak(ing) places for people to live exceptional lives’’ in Marietta, Suwanee, Braselton, and Fate, Texas.
I think many of us are thankful for our already exceptional lives here in Rome. We don’t need someone to come in and make us exceptional lives, especially when that means destroying some of what makes our community special.
One of Rome’s great strengths is its natural beauty. Rome’s hills and rivers and trees draw tourists, especially during this time of the year as the leaves change. Those of us who live here enjoy treks on our rivers and trails. What would these outings be like if we couldn’t look up to the forested hills? We know how fortunate we are to live surrounded by the beauty of nature and we know others will want to live here and enjoy it too.
Why don’t we ask JTG Holdings to build fewer homes surrounded by trees? The planned development has a ratio of seven houses to an acre. Two homes per acre would make Pleasant Valley Preserve consistent with the neighborhoods around it and its homeowners could enjoy tree-lined yards the way homeowners around them do.
This smaller development of 509 homes would be far more attractive and valuable than the 1,018-house development JTG Holdings wants to build.
Harry Brock, a member of the City Commission’s housing committee, favors using housing around the Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital property because such a plan would “create communities within the city rather than pushing for expansion that reduces the wooded areas of the county.” (“Decades of Work,” RN-T, Oct. 20)
Once you cut forests down, you can never get them back. Rome’s trees are one of its God-given gifts and we should protect them. There is a way we can go forward with this project in prosperity, beauty, and harmony if we scale it back and remember what makes our community the beautiful place it is.
If you oppose the 1,018-house Pleasant Valley Development , please sign the petition at https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/neighbors-against-pleasant-valley-preserve. Also, please let our City Commissioners know how you feel by emailing them. Their contact information is at RomeGa.us.
Finally, show your opposition in person by coming to the City Commission meeting on Monday at 601 Broad St. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m., but please be there 1 hour ahead of time or as soon as you can be there.
Melissa Keefe
Rome