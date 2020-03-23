DEAR EDITOR:
Allegations about U.S. senators involved in insider trading of stocks are mounting. Georgia’s Senator (Kelly) Loeffler is but one.
I am a Republican and a conservative. Let me start by affirming that any person is innocent until proven guilty and a prosecutor in a criminal case must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that an accused has committed a crime.before guilt is established.
But, if any senator, regardless of political affiliation, is alleged to be involved in any insider trading then I want to give my thoughts about what they should do.
First each must take time to search their heart and conscience and determine in their mind if he/she has been or is involved in insider trading, directly or indirectly, small or large in scope.
Second, if someone determines they were or are involved then they must act now.
If one happens to be Senator Loeffler then I suggest she needs to:
1. resign her seat in the Senate and withdraw from the current Georgia Senate race;
2. apologize to the people of Georgia, the U.S. Senate, the Republican Party and her family;
3. make a substantial financial transfer of her personal funds to the State of Georgia for use fighting the virus;
4. terminate or separate from all persons who are or have been involved;
5. never use the excuse “everyone else does it”; and,
6. if she is a Christian, she must take this to the Lord, repenting and in faith believing his grace and forgiveness through the cross on which he took on all the sins of the world.
God bless the U.S.A.
John M. Graham III
Rome