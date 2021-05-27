DEAR EDITOR:
I was recently admitted to Floyd Medical Center for almost two weeks due to an illness. While I spent time in ICU and on a regular floor, I did have wonderful care. My complaint is the dietary department.
Now everyone always says that “hospital food” is terrible. While some of the meals I received were pretty good, most of it was not good. Yes, I will admit, I am a picky eater. But, it’s also nice for your food to have some flavor. I don’t eat chicken with bones in it. It literally makes my stomach sick and this stems from something in my childhood. This is what I got several times.
I did not grow up eating certain foods because I didn’t like them and I still don’t like them. You see, my point is, you were given your tray and what was on it was what you got to eat. No changes. No choices.
So I guess the dietary department is taking the stance that they will dictate to you what you will or will not get to eat. I have never had such a horrible experience with meals from Floyd dietary and I hope they can do better in the future, because right now, they rate a 2 on my 1 to 10 scale.
Carol Lambert
Rome