DEAR EDITOR:
I write to express gratitude for RNT’s article in the weekend edition on “Not Real News.”
Regrettably, given the availability of social platforms which do not provide any type of factual filter for the proliferation of such nonsense and the fact that the current occupant of the White House traffics to the delight of his followers in such malarkey, this will continue for the foreseeable future.
We are now seeing the manifestation on a massive scale of what another American huckster, P.T. Barnum, observed about us long ago: That no one ever lost a dime underestimating the American mind.
I fear we are going to be left with the offerings of this current herd of elephants for a long time. Hold your nose and bring a broom.
Bob Finnell
Rome