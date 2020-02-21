DEAR EDITOR:
Your front page headline stated a lie. (Not guilty: Donald Trump looks ahead, Feb. 6)
Donald Trump was guilty of the offense of holding the military aid to the country of Ukraine, while fighting the evil country of Russia. The Republican Senators said he was guilty but his guilt was not to the extent of impeachment. This makes your headline untrue.
Donald Trump was guilty of the crime. It just was not big and bad enough as concluded by all the Republican Senators except the brave and the truthful Sen. Mitt Romney.
Do we not learn from our history lessons? Trump doesn’t deserve the great office of the President of the United States of America. ... Where are we going with this Trumpism? Will we allow this to continue? It can haunt us into death and destruction. Donald Trump does not care for us Americans.
He will continue to abuse his power. The Senate of the United States cleared the road for him.
As a newspaper, the correct headlines can help to fight against the dictatorship that is creeping upon us.
Winifred Holland
Rome