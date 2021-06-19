DEAR EDITOR:
Once again it’s almost Father’s Day, time for Dad to have things his way. He may want to take a free fall, or just relax and watch baseball.
Mother’s Day has always had top recognition, but I want to share some of Father’s admissions. When you were born he held you in his arms; you felt safe from all danger and harm.
He taught you how to ride a bike, was by your side both day or night, took you back and forth to school, and how to live by The Golden Rule.
Took you to church and taught you how to pray, showed you how to live the right way; would discipline you when you were naughty or bad, and would cheer you up when you were feeling sad.
Worried about you when you first started to date, and was proud of you when you did graduate; watched you become a successful woman or man, and was there for you when you made weddings plans.
So, let Dad sit back and enjoy his day. Like Frank Sinatra, let him have things his way. And if your father is no longer alive, let the memories of your father continue to thrive.
So hats off to dads everywhere; whenever you needed him, he was always there. Give all fathers a shout out and then you just say, “Love you, Dad — Happy Father’s Day.”
Wallace A. Farmer
Rome