DEAR EDITOR:
Hats off to the Rome News-Tribune for making your paper available without cost during this troubled time. RN-T and Calhoun Times are important sources of news here.
Thanks.
Chief Deputy Robert L. Paris
Gordon County Sheriff’s Office
