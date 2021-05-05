DEAR EDITOR:
Who is your best friend in the world?
She is always your best girl.
Who took care of you when you were young, with a good heart and arms so strong?
Who taught you right from wrong, and worried when you were late coming home?
Who taught you to treat people right, and told you to walk away and not fight?
Who will stick by you forever and a day; took you to church and taught you to pray?
Who will never let you down; who made you smile from a frown; who took care of you till you were grown, and couldn’t wait until you were grown?
There are so many other things I could say.
I’ll just sum it up by just saying to all mothers: Happy Mother’s Day.
Wallace Farmer
Rome