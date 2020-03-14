DEAR EDITOR:
In 2014, the Georgia General Assembly changed the laws relative to the carrying of guns in places of worship. Much care was given to the drafting of the new language. It was (and is) a well-recognized fact that prohibiting a church from providing for the security of its congregants was (and is) a bad idea. However, churches were uncomfortable with inviting everyone to wear or bring their prized guns to church with them due to their distracting nature.
The final language adopted by the General Assembly in 2014 allowed the governing bodies of places of worship to permit license holders to carry on their property. Immediately, organizations representing pro Second Amendment advocates started claiming that if a church allowed any license holder to carry that meant all license holders could carry even though the law does not say “all”; it simply says license holders. The result was that few churches approved allowing guns on their property
In the last 20 years, there have been four shootings that took place on church property in Georgia, resulting in seven fatalities. Nationally there have been 46 shootings on church property, resulting in 140 fatalities with 27 fatalities resulting from a single event.
Senate Bill 357 has been introduced to clarify that the governing bodies of places of worship may allow individuals or groups of individuals who have met any training or other requirements specified in their policy to carry in the place of worship. This will give churches additional options to provide for the security of their congregants.
Georgia’s “No Compromise” gun groups admit that Senate Bill 357 moves churches toward being treated like private property, but since the law doesn’t treat them completely like private property they oppose the bill. They convince their members that the bill has a provision that would cause them to lose their weapon carry permit if caught on church property with a gun. There is no such provision in Senate Bill 357.
Here’s what Georgia’s current law says:
O.C.G.A 16-11-127(e)(2) states that a person who carries a gun in a place of worship shall not be arrested but fined not more than $100.00. O.C.G.A 16-11-129(b)(2)(H) states that one is not eligible for a license if they have violated 16-11-127 and has not been free of restraint or supervision in connection therewith and free of any other conviction for at least five years.
Since you can’t be arrested for simply having a gun on church property, you are not under restraint and therefore that event alone cannot cause a loss of license. Furthermore, the law requires some other conviction in the last five years before that prohibition would apply.
We elect our legislators to represent us and not deprive us of our life, liberty and property. They are there to study the issues, not be distracted by those who may not know or tell the truth and to make responsible laws for our citizens, including our places of worship.
State Rep. Bill Heath
Bremen