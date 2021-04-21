DEAR EDITOR:
Regrettably, we are again reminded of precisely what the personification of ignorance looks like as it relates to the opinions and actions of our current member of Congress, (Rep. Marjorie Greene).
She is one of only two members to oppose the reauthorization of the National Bone Marrow Donor Program. This is a nonprofit organization founded in 1986 whose sole purpose is to operate the “Be the Match Registry” of volunteer donors. It is the world’s largest hematopoietic cell registry, listing more than 22 million individuals and more than 300,000 cord blood units that are used to transplant patients with a variety of blood, bone marrow and immune system disorders. As of the end of last year the organization had participated in more than 100,000 transplants worldwide.
Bone marrow and peripheral blood stem cells are taken solely from volunteer adults. Cord blood cells are obtained from umbilical cord and placenta of a newborn after the cord is clamped and cut as in a normal delivery. Neither child nor mother is harmed in any way. The process has nothing to do with abortion but has a lot to do with saving lives.
It is but another example of Ms. Greene’s ignorance of how medicine functions to save lives within a society dedicated to preservation of human life, or another opportunity for her to relish in the ignorance of her fellow conspiracy theorists. We can afford neither.
Our congressional district is becoming the laughingstock of the country because, in our collective wisdom, we sent this person small in mind, lacking of any intellectual stature or curiosity and absent of purpose other than seeing herself for clips on television.
Fortunately elections do come on a regular basis and allow the opportunity to right the ship of state. Such an opportunity can’t come fast enough.
Bob Finnell
Rome