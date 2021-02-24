DEAR EDITOR:
The (Feb. 11) column written about (U.S. Rep.) Marjorie Taylor Greene by Bob Barr was an example of an apologist trying to turn the perpetrator into the victim. That tactic worked for Donald Trump until last November, and it didn’t work for Ms. Greene either.
Barr goes to great lengths to point the finger at those Republicans who voted to strip Ms. Greene of her committee assignments, warning them of the dire consequences of disloyalty. I submit the real question is why didn’t more Republicans agree?
The problem is not one of party loyalty. It is a matter of truth versus falsehoods and intellect versus stupidity. Ms. Greene alleging school shootings were “staged events” is a plain falsehood, a twisted torture of the facts trying to make gun owners the victims instead of the murdered children. Saying a plane with Mideast terrorists never flew into the Pentagon is a lie. I previously worked in the Pentagon and my brothers and sisters in uniform died there, Ms. Greene. And accusing Jews of hiring a space laser to start forest fires is as delusional, as continuing to rant that Donald Trump won the presidential election. Finally, posing with an assault rifle on a campaign poster implying violence against Democratic congresswomen was threatening, hardly a gesture of reaching across the aisle.
Ms. Greene admitted to the House that the things she had previously said were wrong and that she was “allowed to believe” them, a cute phrase that attempted to sidestep her own responsibility. One possibility: Ms. Greene was honest about not knowing that these statements and actions were wrong. This means, however, that she was shooting her mouth off without bothering to take the trouble to find out whether they were true or not. This is hardly a worthy attribute of a member of Congress. We expect our elected representatives to do the research and get to the bottom of matters, not merely repost or share the fantastic conspiracy theories of crackpots. The other possibility: she knew very well that she was spewing nonsense and was only doing so to pander to the emotions of those who don’t bother with truth or reason. In this case, Ms. Greene’s statement to Congress was a statement to her constituents that in effect said, “Yeah, I lied to you, but thanks for voting for me. I know you don’t care.”
Either way, the only person Marjorie Taylor Greene can blame for bringing dishonor to this Congressional district is herself. November 2022 is coming.
Paul F. Culotta
Rome