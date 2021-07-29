DEAR EDITOR:
The Rome News-Tribune is as liberal as the AJC. I canceled the AJC after 50 years and the Tribune will be next.
Tribune is anti (U.S. Rep.) Marjorie Greene and will print letters against her but block comments on website. They shared their opinions on Greene but you know opinions are like rear ends, everybody has one. Tribune went from 7 day to 5 and just like liberal media should just fold up. Anyway, Greene in 2022.
On July 24, I received the Tribune with an AJC attached. I did not open the AJC, however the Tribune had another editorial against Greene. The Tribune is a bias liberal rag. Greene 2022.
Ed Burnley
Rockmart