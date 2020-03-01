DEAR EDITOR:
I surprised my wife with tickets to the Sammy Kershaw and Aaron Tippins show in Cedartown. It had been years since I had been to a show there, but let me tell you, we got my money’s worth and then some!
We go all over the area to various shows, and the Cedartown Performing Arts Center is amazing. Not a bad seat in the whole place. We also liked that we could get some snacks and a few rounds of drinks during the show, all for a reasonable price. You can tell that you have a forward-thinking board that truly values the arts; kudos to the venue director and all associated with the program there.
We look forward to coming back to Cedartown for more great events. Whatever it is you’re doing, it’s working. Keep it up!
Bobby Murdock
Atlanta