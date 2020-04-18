DEAR EDITOR:
My sleep is off. I get enough sleep, just at abnormal parts of the day and night now.
Today I woke up at 2 a.m. instead of the usual 4 a.m. stirring, but that is probably because of the deep slumber of the mid-day nap that I took.
My weather app notifies me that a wind advisory is in effect, and I sit outside reaping the benefits.
It is an unusually crisp mid-April affair, feeling more like autumn than like spring.
Suddenly, a strong gust envelopes me and I am comforted by the touch of cool wind and by the sound of movement that this invisible force dictates.
Leaves scratching the pavement of our driveway, the rustling of branches, trees swaying heavily as if sending a message, are tidings of something alive and present.
They all dance for me, my own private show.
A whimsical greeting to the day, even in the dark, asleep hours.
And then there are Grandmother’s wind chimes, always her wind chimes, always.
I am glad she isn’t here for this pandemic. I feel it might have broken her heart, not for lack of strength but for the grief of one more unprecedented upheaval, to have to watch her world suffer another catastrophe after outliving so many dark days.
Her generation saw the Great Depression, Pearl Harbor, World War II, the Korean War, the Cuban Missile Crisis, Vietnam, and on and on.
Another gust of wind and I listen. I watch the sturdy branches of the grand tulip tree before me bend graciously with the wind, as if it is taking it all in stride. The message: resilience.
It is frayed, but not blown down; weathered, but not collapsed; roots anchor it down.
This makes me think of my grandmother, of my own roots. Our elders, wisdom bearers, hold great treasures locked and stored. Like the trees, they know it all because they have seen it all and have lived to tell the tale.
Our elders, the lights we should be clinging to now. All the darkness they encountered could not snuff them out. They were built with different materials than us, forged in adversities we will never quite understand except to listen and glean from their experiences.
Even death did not dull Grandmother’s shine, did not dare diminish any part of her story. Her legacy of determination, hope, and calm faith still glistens, a lantern for the unknown journey that lies ahead. I carry with me all that she planted, so many of those seeds of promise blooming now, fruition I wish she could have seen.
Something in the way her wind chimes sing makes me think that maybe she does.
Message received.
Olivia Gunn
Rome