DEAR EDITOR:
May is the month when graduations and celebrations are experienced during normal times. Not this May of 2020, because of the global crisis with the pandemic of COVID-19 spreading its terror throughout the world. Our country sits at a standstill. Sadness and disappointment reign throughout our community as well as nationwide.
The musical sounds of “Pomp and Circumstance” played for the march down the aisle to the graduation stage are put on silence. What is it like for those high school seniors who have worked, studied and waited for this moment to celebrate their achievements and to officially move into their adult lives?
This celebration will not happen because of this frightful world pandemic. Yet, we know that life will move forward.
Now these 2020 students will move into a new phase of their life. These new beginnings will be higher education, new in the workforce, etc. Yet there will not be a march down the aisle, singing of the school Alma Mater, nor will they experience a warm handshake as they would receive their high school diplomas. No moving of the tassel hanging from the mortar boards worn by each student will be changed from the right to the left signaling their high school career is completed.
“Pomp and Circumstance” is silent. This will be missed.
Winifred Holland
Rome