DEAR EDITOR:
A tribute to Anna K. Davie and Mary T. Banks
Two trailblazers to whom we give thanks
Two educators of black students in Rome
Who both created legacies of their own.
Different in some ways, and in some ways the same
Educating young black children was their claim to fame
They taught with a firm but fair hand
Stressing discipline was part of their master plan.
They both probably faced much suppression
And they could have chosen another profession
With God’s help they both became a success
And in their teaching students did their best.
They paved the way for other black educators,
Teachers, counselors and other administrators.
There are too many to be called by name
Each of them achieved their 15 minutes of fame.
So long live the memories of Mary T. and Anna K.
Like Frank Sinatra, they did it their way
May your legacies continue to strive and grow
For all future black students to read about and know.
Wallace A. Farmer, Rome