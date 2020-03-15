DEAR EDITOR:

A tribute to Anna K. Davie and Mary T. Banks

Two trailblazers to whom we give thanks

Two educators of black students in Rome

Who both created legacies of their own.

Different in some ways, and in some ways the same

Educating young black children was their claim to fame

They taught with a firm but fair hand

Stressing discipline was part of their master plan.

They both probably faced much suppression

And they could have chosen another profession

With God’s help they both became a success

And in their teaching students did their best.

They paved the way for other black educators,

Teachers, counselors and other administrators.

There are too many to be called by name

Each of them achieved their 15 minutes of fame.

So long live the memories of Mary T. and Anna K.

Like Frank Sinatra, they did it their way

May your legacies continue to strive and grow

For all future black students to read about and know.

Wallace A. Farmer, Rome

