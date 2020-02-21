DEAR EDITOR:
As I gaze out our front window at the Stars and Stripes flag blowing in the breeze in our front yard, I think of how blessed we are to have the freedom to fly our flag.
So many men and boys died far away from home defending our country and others under this flag. And so many Americans dishonor this same flag. To me, that’s to dishonor the ones who fought and died to keep this flag flying and our freedom we enjoy today. It makes me sad.
I ask God every night to protect our military, wherever they are. And may God bless America.
Mable Beshears
Rome