DEAR EDITOR:
Whenever I am overwhelmed by current events, I take comfort in knowing that similar struggles have played out before throughout the course of history. Like the Bible says: “There is nothing new under the sun.”
I recently read an article called “George Washington and the First Mass Military Inoculation” by Amy Lynn Filsinger and Raymond Dwek. Did you know that George Washington, in an attempt to keep his troops healthy in their fight against the British, mandated a mass smallpox inoculation? His plan to infect his troops with a less deadly version of the virus was unpopular, but it worked. The inoculations were successful, and smallpox “failed to incapacitate a single regiment,” despite ravaging other populations.
It’s easy to see the wisdom of George Washington’s decision in hindsight. But today, many of us are ignoring that wisdom. Floyd County only has a 38% Covid-19 vaccination rate, even though modern procedures are much safer than the technology of the 1770’s.
It’s true that “those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it,” and if George Washington were here today, he might wonder why we didn’t learn from his example. Just as receiving an inoculation was key for defeating the British back then, getting the Covid-19 vaccine today is key for protecting our community.
In short, getting the vaccine is nothing less than patriotic.
Lydia Bailey
Rome