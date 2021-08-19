DEAR EDITOR:
It never ceases to amaze me that so many Floyd County residents continue to avoid taking the COVID vaccine and push back against wearing masks even in light of the recent rise in infections and hospitalizations.
By far the majority of scientists and medical experts agree that the vaccine and appropriate wearing of masks are our best protection against the virus and its spread.
Evidently many are taking their advice from our congresswoman, Marjorie Taylor Green. Her recent Twitter post makes it clear that she has no understanding of science or medicine. In fact, if anything, her pronouncements make it clearer every day that she has no clue, or at the very least the only things that matter to her are her political alliances.
I know this is hard to believe, but not everything posted on the internet is true! As Patrick Moynihan once said “Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts.”
I have to admit that as a native and long time resident of Floyd County, it is frustrating and embarrassing to see so many of our residents essentially ignore the problem and somehow pretend that it will not affect them personally or just go away.
Every one of us must not just view our actions as they directly affect us personally but how they affect our family, friends, and neighbors. This plague can only be defeated if we all work together.
Kenneth Snead
Armuchee