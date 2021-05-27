DEAR EDITOR:
“Marjorie is wrong,” said, Kevin McCarthy, House GOP leader who finally condemned the words of (U.S. Rep.) Marjorie Taylor Greene comparing the requirement to wear a mask on the floor of Congress to the Nazi Holocaust.
Prominent GOP lobbyist and member of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum Council Jeff Miller went further, inviting her to visit the museum in Washington in the hope that perhaps she would stop making “disgusting, ignorant and offensive tweets.”
I am afraid that McCarthy and Miller need to get ready for more of the same from Greene. Stripped of her committee assignments for her previous conduct, she has decided to make a spectacle of herself which, given her fundraising prowess, a certain segment of the American population appears willing to support. This must remind us of the great huckster P.T. Barnum who noted, “No one ever lost a dime underestimating the America mind.”
Regrettably, we have seen characters of this ilk before in the not too distant past, during the hearings held by Sen. (Joseph) McCarthy in 1954. The demagogue ... was finally brought down by attorney Joseph Welch, who was representing the U.S. Army. “Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last, have you left no sense of decency?” he asked.
We must recognize the true nature of the person before us and exercise the franchise to rid ourselves of such, in fear that it might take hold of the weaknesses we possess, for she has no shame nor decency.
Bob Finnell
Rome