DEAR EDITOR:
The country can only beat this coronavirus by pulling together.
Freedom is a very delicate word. We all need to consider how our actions, or lack of actions, in the name of our freedom will infringe or take away another’s freedom. Together we shall succeed, and divided we shall all fall!
Having grown up in the ’50s when decisions were made for the needs of the masses rather than the needs of the few, I have a difficult time with the wave of today’s society where we bend to the needs of the few.
Yes, there are always a few exceptions, but this need for total individualism in the name of “my freedom” is weakening our country. In this case, your freedom not to be vaccinated — and your freedom not to wear a mask even though you chose not to be vaccinated — are infringements upon others’ freedom by not doing your part of helping to stop the spread of this disease.
Because this thing is backed by science, vaccinations should be required for everyone except those who have their doctor’s recommendation not to be vaccinated.
William Steiner
Rome