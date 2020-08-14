DEAR EDITOR:
Thank you City of Rome for the new Phase 1 Berry Mountain Trail. Such a great addition to the River Walk trails.
I got the privilege to ride my bicycle on it; it was so serene and beautiful. Rode by a lake that I never knew was back there and saw a white egret flying around and perching around the water. We are so fortunate to have these trails we can access and enjoy for daily walks or bike rides, especially now when we want to be as healthy as we can be.
If you have not yet taken advantage of this trail, make sure you do. There is a nice parking lot behind the Post Office off Martha Berry.
Angela Evans
Rome