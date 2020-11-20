DEAR EDITOR:
It’s no secret that a lot of Americans think Congress is broken. Former Representative Tom Graves actually did something to fix it.
For the last two years, Rep. Graves had served as co-chairman of a little-known committee in Washington – the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress. I know most of the people he represented will find this hard to believe, but the committee was one of the only groups in Congress I’ve witnessed in my years as President & CEO of the Congressional Management Foundation that functioned the way our Founding Fathers intended. They weren’t out to score political points. Rather, their mission was to work together to actually fix some of the broken elements of Congress.
Their proposals, if implemented by the House of Representatives, will tangibly improve the House’s public policy process and enhance services to Americans. Their recommendations will strengthen Congress, allow constituents to have a greater voice in government spending, and help restore the proper balance of power between the executive and legislative branches of government.
In our four decades of working with Congress, the Congressional Management Foundation has rarely seen a group of legislators so astutely assess a public policy need, analyze the implications, and chart a course that benefits both the institution and the constituents it serves. Mr. Graves is to be congratulated on his great service to the Congress, his constituents, and the nation. He will be missed.
Bradford Fitch
Congressional Management Foundation