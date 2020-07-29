DEAR EDITOR:
The Floyd County Democratic Party has been made aware that a forged letter full of false information about the 14th Congressional District Republican primary runoff, attributed to us and using our official logo, is circulating on social media. Let us be clear that this letter did not originate with the Floyd County Democratic Party or anyone associated with our party.
We are not involved with the current mudslinging being perpetuated in the 14th Congressional District Republican runoff primary election, and it is both disturbing and desperate that someone felt it necessary to commit forgery to mobilize their voters. Unfortunately, the forged letter is incorrect on various points concerning the voter registration and elections process. As an organization committed to truth and the value of every American’s vote, we would never be so careless with the facts as is the cowardly author of this misleading letter.
Floyd County Democratic Party
Rome