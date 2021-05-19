DEAR EDITOR:
With the announcement of the sale of the Redmond hospital to Advent Health, there has been discussion in the media and elsewhere regarding the amount of taxes being paid with respect to property owned by hospitals in Rome.
Recent articles referenced the forthcoming potential loss of tax revenue at Redmond, which is currently paying $790,000 in ad valorem taxes on property and buildings. Several articles referenced the Hospital Authority of Floyd County as paying $30,242 in property taxes, leaving the impression that Floyd Medical Center contributes only minimally to the tax base.
I wanted to make you aware of what you may already know but what was not reflected in these articles. Property taxes on certain land and buildings located on Floyd Medical Center’s campus are significant and are comparable to those paid by Redmond in the past.
With the health of citizens in mind, Floyd Medical Center expanded its footprint through the construction and improvement of many facilities on its campus including the Cancer Center Building, the 330 Building, and the Specialty Hospital Building. The land where these buildings are located continues to be owned by the Hospital Authority of Floyd County or Floyd Healthcare Management Inc.; however, several of the larger buildings, not including the hospital itself, have been sold to for-profit owners.
The amount of ad valorem taxes paid attributable to property and buildings located on land owned by the Hospital Authority of Floyd County and Floyd Healthcare Management Inc. in 2020 was $736,855.47, according to information obtained from the Tax Commissioner’s Office. Most of these taxes are paid by the for-profit owners of various buildings on Floyd’s campus, but much of the space in those buildings is leased by Floyd Medical Center, which bears the tax costs for space leased through the payment of its rent.
In my role as chief legal officer for Floyd Medical Center, I thought it was important to point out these figures for you to consider if, and when, you write on these issues in the future. I believe they indicate another example of the tremendous effect Floyd Medical Center has on this community and how it continues to go well beyond expectations. Please fee l free to contact me if you have any questions.
Thank you for the job you do in bringing important news to our area.
Thomas H. Manning
Rome