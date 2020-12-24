DEAR EDITOR:
I am a lifelong resident of Massachusetts and have lived for 45 years in Cambridge, which voted 92% for Joe Biden and is represented by one of “the Squad,” U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley. I volunteered to help the Georgia Democratic Party with the runoff election and one of my assignments was to be the Democratic poll watcher during early voting Dec. 14-18, at the Floyd County Administrative Building in Rome.
What a stroke of good fortune for me! I have so enjoyed my time in Rome. It is a special place.
Under the current difficult and stressful circumstances, I expected to find the polling place tense, even antagonistic, with poll workers being challenged and voters looking on each other with suspicion. Instead, what I experienced was a peaceful, neighborly space in which mutual respect, transparency, and willing acceptance of differences were the norm.
I’m not saying everyone was happy. Sure, there were some caustic comments about Dominion machines and questions about whether all the votes would be counted; others were distressed by what they considered the unwarranted distrust conveyed by those remarks. One very anxious young man seemed greatly relieved when I assured him that the three ballot marking devices against the far wall had indeed been in use all the while, contrary to what he’d been told.
But in the face of all the anxiety and frustration, and despite their differing interests, the Floyd County voters I watched treated the poll workers and each other as well as anyone could have hoped. At least within the confines of that room, they did something our entire country needs to do — they put loyalty to their community ahead of affiliation with politicians, talking heads, and internet denizens they will never meet.
Please, folks, try always to let your better natures guide you as they did in the polling place that week; I am sure you can help inspire the rest of us to do the same.
P.S. Regarding my own community, I wish to make one thing clear: Ayanna Pressley does not “hate America” and neither do her constituents. We too are proud patriots. Please come visit us and see for yourselves!
With gratitude for giving me hope, and in hopes of returning someday,
Bob Binstock
Cambridge, Massachusetts