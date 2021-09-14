DEAR EDITOR:
In my opinion, the Floyd County school system is lagging in their efforts to help combat the spread of COVID-19 among their students. A 13-year-old Floyd County student recently died from this virus. I feel that they are lagging because of poor leadership from their superintendent. Here is why I have this opinion.
Recently at a Noon Optimist Club meeting where he was our guest speaker, I was totally shocked when he boasted to the audience that Floyd County Schools students who rode the school bus would not be forced to wear masks. I could not believe that the superintendent didn’t know that it was a violation of state law for student not to wear a mask. Then I was really shocked when he made the statement that the county school system bus drivers didn’t have the time to monitor each student on the bus for masks because he wanted his drivers to keep their eyes on the road.
Unlike the Rome Cty school system the Floyd County school system doesn’t employ bus monitors whose responsibility include monitoring students for proper wearing of the mask. I’m not sure if the 13-year-old was a bus rider but if he was, it is a good reason why students need to wear masks.
Leadership is defined as “the art of motivating a group of people to act toward achieving a common goal.” The Floyd County school system has been a step behind the Rome City school system in announcing their COVID-19 plans, which to me shows a lack of leadership.
Wearing a mask is not the cure to alleviate COVID-19 but it is a means to help prevent the spread of the virus. The recent outbreak of the Delta variant is not to be looked at if it’s a game to be played. There are no winners here, only the agony of death. The superintendent’s action so far does not show any sign of motivation for his employees, especially his school bus drivers, to try and reach the common goal of preventing the spread of the virus
Larry Morrow Sr.
Rome