DEAR EDITOR:
I have written our public officials many times at the state level regarding the disgraceful execution of our elections process. Neither has responded. Rep. Katie Dempsey and Sen. Chuck Hufstetler are, by the words of our Georgia Constitution, “servants and trustees” of We The People of Floyd County and their respective districts.
As a citizen I am formally expressing my will to our elected officials that we must abandon all electronic voting methods effective immediately. The potential for malfeasance or grievous errors is far too great to risk continuing to destroy the integrity of our elections process. Electronic vote gathering and tabulating must be halted at all costs.
Our county elections office terminated the elections supervisor in December 2020 during the fallout of the November disaster. These duties now fall on our current elections supervisor, Mrs. Vanessa Waddell. Again, as a citizen of the great state of Georgia, I am formally expressing my will to the county board of elections. All future elections should be managed in a manual fashion under the direct supervision and oversight of nonpartisan representatives of the people of Floyd County.
M.C. Morgan
Rome