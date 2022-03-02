Times are crazy, simple as that. There are shortages everywhere and prices are rising disturbingly fast. At the end of the day we are all just trying to survive — and that includes the retail employee telling you your favorite soda is temporarily out of stock.
Suffering from staffing shortages and wages that are not rising near as fast as prices, the last thing the men and women working our most thankless jobs need is us taking out our fear and anger on them. We have all witnessed it, customers chewing out employees for something they have no control over. If they had any sort of control, they wouldn’t be on the frontlines dealing with you. Just like nearly every other job, the higher ranking you are the less you have to deal with the customers. The teenager manning the drive through alone or the retiree checking you out at the register at the local supermarket have no control over the factories that make the scarce resources or the over-worked supply lines that simply can’t keep up.
This disaster has lasted through two different presidencies now. On social media we have seen people from both sides debate and defend their politicians and explain how it is not their fault that the country is falling behind. Then some of those people go down to the store and cuss out the minimum wage employees when their obscure diet snack is no longer on the shelf. That politician isn’t overly inconvenienced by these rising prices, but the mother trying to keep her family going with eight dollars an hour is not so lucky.
At the beginning of this mess, retail and fast-food workers were hailed as brave “essential workers” who we needed back in their place to help return our lives to normalcy. But things aren’t normal, not yet. That cashier is just as worried about the toilet paper supply as you are, and that supervisor on their twentieth hour of overtime certainly wishes there was more coffee on the shelves just like everyone else.
Everyone makes mistakes of course. We’re all scared for our future, our family, and our country. However, we are all on the same side and there is no reason to take it out on each other. Let’s be able to look back with pride when this is all over.