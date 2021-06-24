DEAR EDITOR:
To fulfill my own standard that I asserted in calling for a higher class of politicians, I must commend our representative for her apology regarding her comparison of mask mandates and the Holocaust.
While visiting the Holocaust Memorial Museum in D.C., U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene expressed her apologies about her offensive comments, while adding that when she does something wrong, she must own up to it. As critical as I was about her original comments, I will not hesitate to applaud her when she accepts responsibility for saying something wrong.
As always, it would be preferable if such comments were never made, but humans are fallible. Everyone will make mistakes, whether in their speech or actions, that they will regret or ask for forgiveness.
It is now society’s duty to accept such repentance and ensure that such actions or comments do not make their way into public discourse again. We will all make mistakes, and it is not our jobs, least we become hypocrites in the process, to cast stones at someone who expressed repentance. Therefore, with fair caution, I will take our representative’s apology at face value. I hope that she will now change course and refrain from making outrageous comments.
I will continue to disagree with her on some issues, but forgiveness is a prudent and benevolent trait. When we see wrongdoing, as with her comments, we must call it out as so. However, once that person recognizes the error in their ways, a functional society must also be willing to relent such righteous indignation.
This all being said, hypocrisy is rampant in our modern world, and only the diligent will avoid such temptations. Therefore, whether one is Democrat or Republican, our nation will become stronger by a willingness of virtuous individuals to confront wrong within their own ranks.
The Democratic Party has yet to demonstrate a willingness in calling out regular anti-Semitic comments by prominent figures like U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Talib. For a party to remain upright, it must be willing to prune or refine bad branches.
I believe that the citizens of the 14th District will be benefited by all members of both parties uniting in their commitment to the virtues of a true statesman: prudent, temperate, just, and wise.
Brayden Dean
Rome