DEAR EDITOR:
While the Rome News-Tribune carried headlines of local people dying, all of whom were unvaccinated, our current representative, Marjorie Taylor Greene, is out demanding that the FDA not approve the vaccines because they are failing and ineffective. Putting this nonsense into the public sphere, Ms. Greene was again suspended from using Twitter for “misleading information” related to COVID-19.
At the same time, Dr. John Cowan and staff from Floyd Medical Center showed care, compassion and real courage by showing up at the GOP rally held at the Fairgrounds offering to vaccinate anyone for free. Regrettably, but predictably, no one was willing to exercise the good judgment and common sense to accept the offer. Dr. Cowan and the staff are to be commended for their willingness to offer this service.
Meanwhile, Ms. Greene refuses to inform her constituents whether she has received the vaccine, saying that to do so would violate her HIPAA rights. Not true. This law requires that healthcare providers maintain the privacy and security of medical records and the manner to report a breach of privacy if one occurs.
Nothing prevents Ms. Greene or anyone else from saying if they have been vaccinated. Ms. Greene refuses to do this solely because she seeks to proliferate misinformation among the public or those who have a perverted sense of self over any obligation for public safety. Ms. Greene is a coward for failing to do so, and this refusal shows she is a hypocrite.
Unfortunately, Ms. Greene has gone further by recently traveling to Alabama, congratulating the audience for being a low vaccinated state, and recklessly encouraging the audience to use their Second Amendment rights if anyone knocks on their door offering a vaccine. Can you imagine a public official suggesting that weapons be used on those offering a life-saving vaccine?
Perhaps one of our local hospitals will permit Ms. Greene to tour one of the COVID wards and visit the families of the unvaccinated who are dying. Would she congratulate those who are dying? What would she say to those we now hear and see on TV regretting their decision not to get vaccinated?
The current crisis is among the unvaccinated. The data shows that most of those currently with the virus and hospitalized are unvaccinated. Ms. Greene is not only wrong; she is dangerously ignorant. She should be banned not only from Twitter but all other social platforms because the positions she takes on critical issues related to public health and safety demonstrate a willful ignorance and a lack of capacity.
Marjorie, if the public enemy is the virus and is to be conquered, the citizens require shots in the form of injections with vaccines not shots from guns. It is time for you to get informed and step up or start attending the funerals of those you would condemn to death.
Bob Finnell
Rome