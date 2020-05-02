DEAR EDITOR:
When news came earlier last week that our state would reopen, a collective gasp of shock and disbelief could be heard across the country.
Now? Already? Has the curve flattened so much in Georgia that bowling, nail care, tattoos, and hair maintenance are daily luxuries that we should feel obliged to engage in once again?
I immediately checked the numbers on the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID-19 Daily Status Report. Infection and death rates are recorded as still high and climbing every day.
That and Georgia ranks in the bottom 10 states for COVID-19 testing — which by all accounts means that the actual number of those carrying the virus is still very much an unknown. Both unsettling sets of facts make me ask, “Why now?”
Maybe I’d be less mortified if I thought more people adhered to CDC safety guidelines when they are out and about. But the sad truth is that when I have had to run my errands, there were too few who have worn masks or kept a safe distance. If folks didn’t care before they had permission to get back out and play again, what will it look like now?
Of course, the most grievous concern (and what angers me most) is the plight of our healthcare workers.
I have seen several testimonials from Georgia doctors and nurses on social media — worn out masks dangling around their necks — begging the public to continue in social distancing. Caregivers are in tears, pleading with us, the public, to care more for one another than about an economy that will surely suffer more when there is a resurgence.
They are asking us to consider the cost. They are constantly faced with the virus, the struggle to survive it, and the odds not being in the favor of so many who get sick with it.
Most of us are at home — isolated, bored, uneasy, antsy, impatient — and feel the need to get out. I get it.
Now that some weeks have passed, a false sense of security envelopes us and as we get accustomed to new boundaries we may begin to feel we can test them. We are creatures of habit, after all.
Well, now we’ve been issued a golden ticket to go out again and explore all our options.
It is not that getting together again is an evil act. It is not just that so many people will be getting out again. It is that so many people have already shown such carelessness, and carelessness can be deadly.
As for me, I will listen to the nurses and the doctors, the heroes on the frontlines of this thing fighting for other humans — fighting for us, for you and me, and for the people that we love.
Olivia Gunn
Rome