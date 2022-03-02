“Marjorie Taylor Greene makes another surprise appearance…” read the headline in the RN-T Feb. 9 issue. It was no surprise to me that it was a “surprise appearance,” since Republican candidates making unannounced visits to safe audiences only are a page right out of the David Perdue playbook.
Notably, in the Feb. 2 issue, there was an article about former Senator Perdue making a visit to the Rome Republican Women’s meeting in the safe confines of the Coosa Country Club. Surprise! And besides the “surprise visit” by MTG at the Cobb GOP meeting, the same issue of the RN-T carried a front page article about Herschel Walker visiting the Rome Realtors, also at the Coosa Country Club. Surprise!
Why do Republican candidates stealthily go about the state, speaking only to friendly audiences who presumably will just clap and pull out their checkbooks? Why won’t they speak to all the voters, including (horrors!) those with tough questions. Doing so is important.
In the 2020 senatorial run-off election, David Perdue refused to debate Jon Ossoff, and Perdue wound up moving back to his seaside mansion. That is a big clue on what voters require of their elected officials.
It will be interesting to see if all the Republican candidates have the moral courage to show up in front of all voters and answer tough questions. Perdue: his many shady stock and business deals. Walker: his troubling, sometimes violent, post-Heisman past and his utter lack of experience. Marjorie Taylor Greene: so many issues, it’s hard to know where to start.
We want a governor and Congressional legislators to have moral courage. We don’t want candidates who skulk about, speaking only to supporters.