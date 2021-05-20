DEAR EDITOR:
This is National Public Works Appreciation Week. You know what they do because without them our streets would be filled with trash, our sewers would be overflowing with stormwater, our roads would never see a new coat of asphalt and our trails would not be nearly as clean, clear, dry, and safe if the crews from Rome Public Works did not do their amazing work.
They remove dead trees, build new fences, install trash cans and pick up the garbage, provide gravel to fill in muddy trail spots, stripe trailhead parking lots, and so much more. They are the behind the scenes champions working daily for citizens that rarely get the appreciation they deserve.
Thank you, City of Rome Public Works Department and leaders for your outstanding work and commitment to your community.
Julie Blanton Smith
TRED Rome Floyd executive director