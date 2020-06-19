DEAR EDITOR:
I fell in love with the Pinhoti Trail early on in my hiking adventures and have hiked a lot of it in Georgia and Alabama and hope to one day complete a hike-through.
This trail has a few sections in Rome and Floyd County, going through Cave Spring and Coosa to the Sims Mountain Trail on over to Ga. 100 and Summerville and East Armuchee. Maybe my love for it comes from the fact it’s so easily accessed from Rome.
It travels through many forest and wildlife management areas. Talladega National Forest and the Cohuttas, also the Chattahoochee and Oconee national forests. Most of the hiking is on top of mountain ridges, which makes the views amazing. Also crossing numerous creeks and thickets.
Since COVID-19 had shut down tennis temporarily, I had gathered a few friends and decided to embark on hiking the sections I have loved and helping others see the beauty of the Pinhoti. Little did I know, after five years since I had hiked them, that tornadoes and wildfires had affected the trails and led to rerouting. So, thinking I did not need my maps, I came to find out I needed my maps. I became lost all over again. Which was great, because I saw new areas of the trail. My little known talent of trail tracking came in handy enough to keep us from calling for rescue or spending the night in the woods.
That’s why I love hiking. It’s always an adventure. Also, the Pinhoti Trail takes you to the most interesting places that only can be found hiking them. So much Civil War history as the trail goes through Resaca toward Dalton. Old graves and markers. The spooky Corpsewood manor over in East Armuchee and The Narrows. Indian land and old overgrowth forest in the Cohuttas, with amazing history there.
I will continue my journeys and adventures on the Pinhoti as long as my feet hold up to the challenge — also learning new, added, sections and beauty, and seeing the most brilliant wildflowers in the springtime.
Our Georgia Pinhoti is so greatly managed and trails are kept up, with groups cutting blowdowns and keeping trails maintained. A great shout out to Richard Moon, president of the Georgia Pinhoti Trail Association. Also, the trail is so diverse it can be used for horses, mountain biking and hiking. Everybody shares the trail with such friendliness and courtesy. And your dog is always welcomed.
Angela Evans
Rome