DEAR EDITOR:
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s recent series “Unprotected” brought to light very concerning deficiencies within the state’s oversight of senior living facilities. Forty percent of residents in all residential care facilities have Alzheimer’s or other dementias, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
My father died in November 2011 of Lewy body dementia three months after diagnosis. My family were to able to care for him at home until the day he died. However, as a nurse, I meet a lot families who are unable to care for their family member at home. I hear stories almost every day about inadequate care in residential settings.
People with Alzheimer’s and dementia experience unique symptoms, such as impaired communication and behavioral changes that require unique care. Without adequate training, our care workforce is unprepared to identify and response to these unique care needs.
I was pleased to see House Bill 987 pass through the Georgia House by a significant margin.
This bill addresses creating higher standards of care and a certification for providers with “memory care units”. It will also ensure competency-based dementia training of all staff, including increased on-going training requirements as well as require higher staff-to-resident ratios in assisted living and memory care units.
Thank you again Representative Katie Dempsey for voting yes to HB 987. I ask Senator Chuck Hufstetler to vote yes for HB 987 and taking this important step to protecting our seniors, especially those living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.
Caroline Smith
Rome