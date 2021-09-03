DEAR EDITOR:
Every day, as I read the mounting toll of COVID-19, my anger at eligible adults who have chosen not to get the vaccine rises.
I have heard “they have their reasons.” No. They have their excuses. I have heard “my doctor advised me to wait.” Maybe yours did, but the overwhelming majority of medical professionals advise their patients to get the vaccine.
I get angry when I think about children not yet eligible for the vaccine who are put at unnecessary risk because too many unvaccinated adults are causing the virus to explode again. I get angry when I consider that the more unvaccinated people there are, the greater the chance that the virus mutates into something no vaccine will stop. I get angry when I read that space in pediatric wards is dropping quickly.
So I propose the following as a sort of triage system for hospital admissions, ICU beds and ventilators: First priority is children not yet eligible for the shot. Second priority is vaccinated adults with those statistically few breakthrough cases.
Hospitals should keep some number of beds and ventilators open for the first two priorities who might show up. After that, if no beds are available, eligible but unvaccinated adults go on a waiting list. Let them suffer the consequences of their foolish choice.
Randy Eidson
Rome