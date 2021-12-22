DEAR EDITOR:
When people think of districts or cities that would be in the forefront of national politics, it is not too often that the 14th district of Georgia comes to mind. However, as our representative has shown, to both her detriment and benefit, it is possible for a relatively small district to have national impacts.
As a matter of fact, I believe it is possible to extend this to say that those living in the 14th district have an opportunity to become leaders in the conservative movement with their vote. Due to this fact, I also believe it is equally important for us to be prudent with our vote and wise of the influence our representatives may have on national politics.
How is it possible for such a small district to carry with it national implications? In my mind, there are two reasons why we are in a unique position to guide the national conversation within the conservative movement. The first being our position as a deeply red district, and secondly our residence in the wonderful state of Georgia.
It would not be exaggerating to state that a water bottle could win in the 14th district if someone put an “R” beside its name.
Tom Graves won his first election bid by more than 70% in 2012 before running unopposed in the general election twice and winning a contested election with 70% of the vote. This trend holds with Senate, governor, and presidential elections. To put this in perspective, the last time Floyd County voted for a Democrat for president was in 1980 with Jimmy Carter.
Whether Republicans would like to admit it, Georgia has shifted from a solid red state in recent elections to a purple-reddish state. Georgia voted for George W. Bush in his reelection bid at 57% of the vote. From there, Republican support began to steadily decline until its very narrow switch to the Democrats in 2020. While it is obviously painful for me as a Republican to see such trends, it makes Georgia a far more interesting political state to live in.
As more focus in put on Georgia’s elections, Georgia will also begin to receive heightened media attention and political examination. As with states like Pennsylvania or Iowa, Georgia may begin to be seen as a litmus test for national trends. For example, Senator Warnock’s election bid in 2022 will be one of the many hallmarks of Democrats hope for the midterms and 2024. If Warnock loses by a landslide, then it will be a good forecast of national results (namely a Republican nation-wide victory).
As Georgia becomes more important electorally, the politicians from Georgia will also receive heightened attention, and this is where our role as voters comes in.
As previously mentioned, the 14th district is a solid red area in a state that (if trends continue) is becoming less red. We have a unique part to play in the Republican Party even if we don’t know it.
The politicians we elect are able to be strong, conservative candidates whose rhetoric shapes the direction that the party moves towards. Our representative can speak their mind freely and vote in a strong conservative fashion because they are not from a purple district.
Consequently, our representative could be seen as a possible litmus test for where Republicans stand on issues and what kind of politicians Republicans want to elect. We bear a responsibility when we go to the polls, not because our district might flip blue, but because we are electing the leaders and drivers of the Republican Party.
When we go to the primaries, I encourage you to remember that there is more on the ballot than electing the candidate with “R” beside their name.
We are electing someone who is more than another Member of the House but a leader in the Republican Party. We must ask ourselves: what kind of person do we want to fill that role?
Brayden Dean
Rome