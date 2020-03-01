DEAR EDITOR:
Unless you live and work outside the city limits or in close proximity to the Rome Bypass it’s almost impossible to avoid the Shorter Avenue/Turner McCall thoroughfare on a consistent basis.
That being said, I’m sure most people that passed the Shanklin-Attaway American Legion Post 5 on Shorter the last several months noticed a Jeep Grand Cherokee parked there frequently with big “Win Me” decals on its doors. The Post was holding a fundraising raffle and the Jeep was the prize. Due to the fact that no one would be at the Post on a daily basis we needed a convenient way for people to purchase tickets.
Knowing that Sam Edwards, owner of Sam’s Burger & Deli, is a big supporter of veterans and veteran organizations I approached him with the idea of displaying the Jeep at his restaurant and having raffle tickets available for purchase. Not only did he agree to do so, he was ALL IN on the idea. So much so that he allowed me to approach his customers and do my thing hawking tickets and promoting the American Legion.
Because his support was so instrumental in the success of our fundraiser we decided (with his permission) to hold the winner’s drawing at his restaurant and for him to draw the winning ticket, but he unexpectedly had to go out of town on the day of the drawing. Standing in for him and drawing the winning ticket was Alfred “Spanky” Carnes of Unit 525 Military Order of The Purple Heart.
On behalf of the membership of Shanklin-Attaway American Legion Post 5 I want to extend a big Thank You to Sam Edwards and his wonderful staff for their support. I also want to encourage everyone that hasn’t dined at Sam’s Burger & Deli to do so because the food and atmosphere is superb. You can’t miss it. It’s the one on Martha Berry Boulevard about half a mile past the mall with the airplane sticking out of the roof.
Eddie Hines
Commander American Legion Post 5