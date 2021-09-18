DEAR EDITOR:
My mother, Helen Rachel Jones, passed away on Aug. 22. Her funeral was held at Second Avenue Baptist Church on East Second Avenue on Friday, Aug. 27. Our family home is in Garden Lakes, on the west side of Rome and mother had selected Oaknoll Memorial Gardens for her burial place.
I and my family were so grateful to the Rome community for their kindness and outreach. Neighbors, members of their various churches (both Mom and Dad served in multiple churches in the music ministry) and school connections (Mother was a teacher) reached out with food, cards, wonderful stories and memories, flowers and gifts to the Gideons, an organization my parents served.
I am still receiving cards and online messages – with Romans sharing how mother touched their lives either through her teaching, piano lessons or playing piano at their weddings, etc.
This isn’t an obituary, but rather a thank you to the community.
Something that was so impressive and kind was the reverence of so many Romans, strangers to us, who respectfully waited while the funeral procession crossed such a long way across town to the cemetery.
They didn’t know us or Mother, but cars waited patiently, people on the streets stopped and crossed their hearts or waved and we were treated this way all across town.
In West Rome, cars and motorcycles stopped on the opposite side of the street, and two men on motorcycles stepped off their bikes and stood at parade rest.
I can’t explain how much these simple acts of kindness helped. I’ve been away from Rome for years, but Rome embraced us all as family during a most difficult time.
Karen Jones Schwall
Omaha, Nebraska